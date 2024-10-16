Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

