Sapient Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after buying an additional 940,402 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.