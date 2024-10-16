Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $91,364,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

