Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

