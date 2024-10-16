Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.5 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

