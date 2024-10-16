SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

