SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,282 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

