SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270,110 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

