SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,971 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Radian Group stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.