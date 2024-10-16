SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $177.54 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.