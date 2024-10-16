SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

