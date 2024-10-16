Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Super Group worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Super Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Super Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Super Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SGHC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $446.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.89 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.42%. Equities analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Group

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.