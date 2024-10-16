Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

