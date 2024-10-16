Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

