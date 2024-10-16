The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after buying an additional 303,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $2,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

