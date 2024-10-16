The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 305.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

