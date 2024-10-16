The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Timken were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Creative Planning increased its stake in Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

