Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 972 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

