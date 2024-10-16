Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $73.58.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
