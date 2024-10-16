Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Ventas by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 586,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 459,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

