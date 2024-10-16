Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

