Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

