Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,410 shares of company stock worth $732,680. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

