Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 581.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in General Motors by 366.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $600,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

