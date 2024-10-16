Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $122,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,947,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,018,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.