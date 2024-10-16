Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $44,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Willdan Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,451. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.