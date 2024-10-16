Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

XSMO stock opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

