Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

