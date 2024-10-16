Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,408 China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the period.
China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CYD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.
China Yuchai International Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
