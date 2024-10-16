Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,408 China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the period.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CYD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYD

About China Yuchai International

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.