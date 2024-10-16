Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $300.82 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

