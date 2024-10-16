Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.67.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $369.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

