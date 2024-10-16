UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 302 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 29.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

