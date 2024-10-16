UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 795 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

