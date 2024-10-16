UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE SWX opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

