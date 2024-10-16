UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,913,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 675,800 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,542,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,053,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

