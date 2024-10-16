UMB Bank n.a. Buys 45 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after acquiring an additional 634,311 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,340,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $342.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $364.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

