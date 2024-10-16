UMB Bank n.a. Has $31,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. United Bankshares’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.