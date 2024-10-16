UMB Bank n.a. Has $35,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $347.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average is $286.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $194.46 and a 1-year high of $352.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

