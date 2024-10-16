UMB Bank n.a. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 379.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $82.26.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

