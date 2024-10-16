UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 154 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 481.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

