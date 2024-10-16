UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 546.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

