UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,498,000 after purchasing an additional 548,004 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,478,000 after buying an additional 857,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,559,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

