UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTLS opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

