United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $833.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $844.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

