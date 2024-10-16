Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,634 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in H&R Block by 42.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

HRB opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

