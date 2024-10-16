Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 57.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of ING opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

