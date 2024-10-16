Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $770,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

