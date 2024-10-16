Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Chimerix worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Price Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMRX

Chimerix Profile

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.