Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in EQT by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,073,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.