Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

