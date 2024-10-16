Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83 and a beta of 2.21. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
